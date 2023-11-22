OpenAI announces Sam Altman's return as CEO in major shift

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sam Altman

Sam Altman is set to reclaim the position of CEO at OpenAI, prevailing over a recent boardroom upheaval that caused turmoil for the company. In a recent tweet, OpenAI announced a tentative agreement for Altman's return, forming a new board that includes Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, with D’Angelo being a continuation from the previous board.

"i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft," Sam Altman responded in a post on X.

Story is updating..

