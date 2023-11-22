Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. OpenAI announces Sam Altman's return as CEO in major shift

OpenAI announces Sam Altman's return as CEO in major shift

Sam Altman is set to reclaim the position of CEO at OpenAI, prevailing over a recent boardroom upheaval that caused turmoil for the company.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2023 12:09 IST
sam altman, openai, sam altman new ceo, sam altman ceo, chatgpt, satya nadaella, sam altman ceo open
Image Source : FILE Sam Altman

Sam Altman is set to reclaim the position of CEO at OpenAI, prevailing over a recent boardroom upheaval that caused turmoil for the company. In a recent tweet, OpenAI announced a tentative agreement for Altman's return, forming a new board that includes Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, with D’Angelo being a continuation from the previous board.

"i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft," Sam Altman responded in a post on X.

 

Story is updating.. 

 

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News