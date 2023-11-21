Create your own music with OnePlus' new AI tool: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus AI Music Studio

Chinese tech company OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus AI Music Studio, a tool that uses artificial intelligence to help users create their own music. This new feature is available globally, including in India, and users can sign up using their email.

What is the OnePlus AI Music Studio?

OnePlus AI Music Studio is a space for music lovers to explore their creativity. It covers various genres like rap, hip-hop, and EDM, which allows users to become composers.

How Does it Work?

Users can craft lyrics and blend them with AI-generated beats on the platform.

The Studio has a visually appealing interface, allowing users to create captivating music videos easily.

Users can share their compositions on social media and have the chance to be recognized and featured by OnePlus.

How to create your Music?

To create music with OnePlus AI Music Studio, users can visit the website, sign in or create a free account, and choose their preferred genre, mood, and music video theme. After describing the vibe of the song, a simple click generates the content. Users can then review the lyrics and share their creations.

Contest for Users

OnePlus has launched a contest for users in India, North America, and Europe. Participants can submit their music tracks by December 17, and OnePlus will select 100 winners. These winners will receive coupons redeemable for OnePlus products. Users can submit multiple entries, but entries with inappropriate or offensive content or those violating copyright laws will be disqualified.

