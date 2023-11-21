Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
Amazon offers free courses to learn generative AI easily - All you need to know

Amazon started a program that gives free AI courses for all skill levels, helps students with scholarships, collaborates with others, and encourages people now and in the future to explore the possibilities of AI.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2023 15:47 IST
Image Source : AMAZON Representational Image

Amazon has launched the "AI Ready" program which aims to provide free AI skills training to two million people globally by 2025. Recognising the demand for AI talent and the potential for higher salaries, Amazon is introducing three initiatives to make AI education accessible.

1. Free AI and Generative AI Courses

Amazon is offering eight new and free courses covering AI and generative AI which caters to various skill levels from foundational to advanced technologists. These courses complement the existing 80+ free and affordable AI resources available through Amazon Web Services (AWS).

2. AWS Generative AI Scholarship and Collaboration with Code.org

To support students, Amazon introduced the AWS Generative AI Scholarship. Additionally, a collaboration with Code.org aims to enhance students' understanding of generative AI, promoting future talent in the field.

3. Learning Plans for Different Audiences

  • For Business and Nontechnical Audiences

Amazon will provide introductory courses on generative AI, focusing on applications and essential concepts. There's also a three-course series, "Generative AI Learning Plan for Decision Makers," covering project planning and creating a generative AI-ready organisation.

  • For Developers and Technical Audiences

Courses include foundations of prompt engineering, low-code machine learning on AWS, building LLms on AWS, and creating generative AI applications using Amazon Bedrock.

Introduction to Amazon CodeWhisperer

A course on Amazon CodeWhisperer teaches participants how to use Amazon's AI code generator, producing complete lines of code.

Amazon's AI Ready program aims to open doors for current and future workers, acknowledging the significant opportunities in the AI landscape. Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS's Vice President of Data and AI, emphasises the program's goal to benefit those eager to learn about AI.

