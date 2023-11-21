From classics to now - Google's huge online Hindi Cinema tour. Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE ARTS AND CULTURE Google launches biggest online exhibition on Hindi Cinema

Google Arts & Culture has introduced a new initiative to digitally showcase the rich history of the Hindi film industry. This online exhibition, the largest of its kind, employs technology like Google’s Augmented Reality and Street View to create an immersive experience. It encompasses over 120 expert-curated stories, featuring more than 7,000 assets, including 5,000 high-resolution images, and over 1,500 videos, posters, and songs.

Film enthusiasts and the public can explore this exhibition at no cost on the Google Arts & Culture platform. The exhibit spans the entire spectrum of Hindi cinema, from early classics like "Manthan" to contemporary blockbusters.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also encouraged everyone to visit the exhibition, either at the Film Bazaar or online.

"I encourage everyone to visit the Hindi Cinema exhibit, both at the Film Bazaar and online on the Google Arts & Culture platform, and regale in the magic and history of an artform that has been shaping our culture for well over a century, and is a cornerstone of our society and our global soft power," Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, said in a statement.

The exhibition is designed to immerse visitors in the world of Hindi cinema. It offers a chronological journey through iconic films, industry legends, and a 3D virtual gallery space. This virtual Hall of Fame showcases posters, film archives, and music which provides a comprehensive view of Hindi filmmaking history.

Using Augmented Reality, the exhibition allows users to project hand-painted posters and banners of iconic films onto walls using their smartphones. Street View captures offer a 360-degree virtual tour of Mumbai’s renowned Art Deco theaters, including Liberty and Regal Cinemas.

Google Arts & Culture collaborated with 21 partner institutions globally to create this homage to Indian moviemaking. Amit Sood, Director of Google Arts & Culture, mentioned that this tribute is a result of the passion of cinema experts, curators, and cultural organisations.

