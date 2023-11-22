ChatGPT voice feature now available for all users - What it is and how it works?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT voice feature now available for all users

OpenAI has made its ChatGPT voice feature available to all users after initially launching it for paid users in September. Users can now enjoy the voice feature by downloading the app on their phones and tapping the headphones icon to start a conversation.

Former OpenAI President Greg Brockman expressed that the ChatGPT Voice feature "totally changes the ChatGPT experience." Despite Brockman's recent departure from OpenAI amid internal controversies, he acknowledged the impact of this new update.

What is ChatGPT Voice Feature?

OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT Voice feature in September which allow users to interact with the AI using five different voices. These voices, created by professional voice actors, aim to enhance user experience. OpenAI used its Whisper speech recognition system to transcribe spoken words into text, enabling ChatGPT to generate human-like audio from text and short speech samples. The update brings potential applications in creativity and accessibility.

How ChatGPT Voice Feature works?

The ChatGPT Voice feature uses a text-to-speech model that offers a more accessible and engaging way for users to interact with ChatGPT. OpenAI intends a range of applications benefiting from this innovation which provide users with a richer and more inclusive conversational experience.

Sam Altman's return as CEO of OpenAI

The rollout of ChatGPT Voice comes amid ongoing internal drama over control at OpenAI. Notably, Sam Altman is now set to reclaim the position of CEO at OpenAI. The company recentl announced a tentative agreement for Altman's return, forming a new board that includes Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, with D’Angelo being a continuation from the previous board.

