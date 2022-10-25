WhatsApp down for more than 30 minutes for several users - Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp down: The popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp has been down for the last 30 minutes in India. Many users took to Twitter to complain that they were unable to send or receive messages on the app, owned by Meta.

As per the tweet of ANI, users are unable to send messages to their contacts for the past 30 minutes (trouble hit at around 1 PM).

ANI also mentioned that the spokesperson of Meta has said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

Further details are awaited.

