Monday, March 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Of 36 disputed villages covering 36.9 sq km along Meghalaya-Assam border, 30 settlements spread over 18 sq km area will remain in Meghalaya: CM
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp Copying Telegram- Set to launch 'Poll' Feature for Group Chats

WhatsApp Copying Telegram- Set to launch 'Poll' Feature for Group Chats

It is reported that WhatsApp is working on introducing the Telegram's Poll feature in their application. The new feature will be first made available on iOS devices and later will be introduced to Android devices and desktops.

Saumya Nigam Reported by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: March 07, 2022 14:31 IST
Whatsapp, telegram, poll
Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY

WhatsApp Copying Telegram- Set to launch 'Poll' Feature for Group Chats

WhatsApp, the most used texting app in India which has created a wave across the world has been in competition with Telegram. A number of reviews and features state that Telegram comes with better and more useful features if compared to WhatsApp. 

Though WhatsApp does not have as many features as Telegram does and usually when compared, it is expected that Whatsapp may get some better upgradation to incorporate the features of Telegram in the upcoming updates. 

It is reported recently by WABetaInfo, that Meta is working on a new feature for WhatsApp which has been there on Telegram already.

As per the report, WhatsApp might come up with a new ‘Poll’ feature. The new feature will enable the app to provide end-to-end encryption which will only be applicable on group chats. 

The new feature will only enable the group members to poll, and to be able to see it, vote and get the results. We are yet to receive more information about the upcoming feature as WhatsApp is said to be working on it. 

It is further stated that the new Poll feature will be introduced to iOS first, and post the first round of rolling out, the version will be made available on the Desktop and Android users.

The Poll feature can be called a the copy of Telegram- as the platform has it for over years now and WhatsApp has just been working on the same to introduce it to the platform, post witnessing the popularity. 

 

 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News