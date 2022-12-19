WhatsApp brings 'Accidental delete' feature- Know everything

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced the new 'Accidental delete' feature today which is a new layer of protection for the chats on the platform.

How does it work?

Most of us must have faced a situation where you must have sent a message to the wrong person or in the wrong group and by mistake or accident, you might have clicked on 'Delete for me' instead of 'Delete for Everyone', leaving them in an uncomfortable position, the company said in a statement.

To solve this issue, the Accidental delete feature will enable the users to provide a five-second window to reverse the accidental message deletion, and click on 'Delete for Everyone'.

This feature gives users a moment to quickly undo a deleted message if they accidentally select 'Delete for me' but are meant to 'Delete for everyone'.

Availability of the new feature

The Accidental delete feature is available to all users on Android and iOS devices.

Earlier in November, the messaging platform announced the launch of a new 'Message Yourself' feature in India.

It is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders and updates. With this feature, users can send notes, reminders, shopping lists and other things to themselves in order to manage their to-do lists on WhatsApp.

