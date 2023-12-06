What it means when Apple says your product is 'Vintage' or 'Obsolete'? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone SE

Apple just classified its first-ever iPhone SE as "vintage" because it's been seven years since it first hit the market. This little 4-inch gadget, borrowing its looks from the iPhone 5 and 5S, officially became vintage because it hasn't been up for sale for five years, wrapping up in 2018. When a product reaches the end of its life cycle, Apple categorises it as either Obsolete or Vintage.

Difference between Vintage and Obsolete

Now, when Apple calls something vintage, it means it stopped selling it more than 5 but less than 7 years ago. If it's over 7 years, it gets the "obsolete" tag, and Apple stops fixing it. However, you can still get it repaired at other places, just not the official Apple service.

The iPhone SE was released in 2016 and remained available until 2018. It was popular for its small 4-inch screen and affordable price. People who prefer smaller phones liked this one because it had the same power as an iPhone 6S but was smaller. Inside, it had a dual-core Apple A9 chip, 2GB RAM, and a 12-megapixel camera that could shoot 4K videos. Plus, it featured TouchID for quick and easy unlocking.

Where can you get the iPhone SE Fixed now?

Even though it's now vintage, this announcement brings back memories of a gadget that made quite an impact with its mix of performance and pocket-sized charm. While Apple won't officially service it anymore, you can still get it fixed at non-Apple shops, though they might face some challenges with parts and repairs.

