What is OnePlus Road Trip Futurebound?: Here's everything you need to know

OnePlus has launched a unique marketing campaign called "Road Trip Futurebound" in India. As part of this initiative, OnePlus has transformed two large trucks into mobile showrooms, known as OnePlus Experience Outlets. These trucks will travel across more than 25 cities in the country, starting from Delhi and covering both the northern and southern regions.

These new Experience Outlets will also feature other devices such as the flagship OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81Pro, and the OnePlus Monitor X 27.

With the road trip, OnePlus aims to bring its technology and products closer to the Indian community. The pop-up experience outlets will provide customers with an opportunity to explore and purchase OnePlus products while gaining firsthand knowledge about their features. The trucks will travel through major cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, and more.

The highlight of the road trip is the introduction of the OnePlus 11 Concept, a smartphone that was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona. This concept phone showcases OnePlus' Active CryoFlux technology, a liquid cooling system designed to enhance performance and gaming experiences.

According to the company, the OnePlus 11 Concept, known for its innovative liquid cooling technology, can reduce temperatures by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius, resulting in improved gaming performance and faster charging.

Additionally, the road trip includes the showcase of the "OnePlus 5G Sketchbot," an AI-powered robotic arm connected via 5G technology. This robotic arm can recreate art created on OnePlus devices, allowing users to witness their creations come to life.

As part of the campaign, the company is also engaging fans by organizing a contest where they can spot the OnePlus trucks, capture an image, and share it on social media for a chance to win the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds.

