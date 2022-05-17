Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK We get minimum 3 spam calls every day- Report

It has been reported by LocalCircles, that around 64 per cent of average Indians get at least three spam calls every day.

As per the report by the LocalCircles which is an independent engagement community and social media platform stated that more than 95 per cent of mobile subscribers have registered on the DND (Do Not Disturb) list from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). They further stated that even after setting the DND list, they still get a number of unwanted calls from different phone numbers.

These pesky calls are nothing but calls from the marketing and sales team of financial services like bank loans, insurance, investment in real estate etc, which offers whcih gives maximum spam calls to the phone users of India.

This has been further reported that Indians handle the spam calls majorly by receiving the call and afterwards blocking the caller, and at times they even tell the callers to not call again.

The LocalCircle's report was based on a survey of over 37,000 responses from Indian citizens residing across 377 districts of the country which includes Tier-II, III, and IV along with rural areas.

Reporting these findings to the TRAI, LocalCircles has called for a strong need to implement penalties for spam callers in the country and enable an easy way for the people to report such calls.

TRAI needs to do a lot more in fixing the accountability of mobile service providers who, despite knowing that a number is being used to make spam phone calls, do not take action as long as those indulging in such activities are paying their bills.

(Inputs from IANS)