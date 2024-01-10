Are Volkswagen cars bringing ChatGPT AI assistance? Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen Cars to Feature ChatGPT AI Assistance in 2024

ChatGPT Assistance in Volkswagen Cars: In 2024, Volkswagen (VW) is set to introduce ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot made by OpenAI, into its cars, starting with Europe in the second quarter. The move aims to enhance the driver-car interaction by enabling users to perform tasks like adjusting the air conditioner or obtaining quick answers through voice commands.

Reportedly, VW sees ChatGPT as a natural channel for communication between the car and the driver which will offer a hands-free, intuitive experience. The in-car voice assistant is designed to enrich conversations, provide vehicle-specific information, and simplify interactions, enhancing convenience for users.

No Account Sign-up or App Installation Required

To use ChatGPT in VW cars like Tiguan, Passat, Golf, and electric vehicles, customers won't need to sign up for an account or install any additional apps. The feature will be embedded into the steering wheel, allowing users to activate the AI chatbot by saying, "Hello IDA."

Data Protection Assurance

The German automobile company assures users that ChatGPT's usage won't require account creation or app installations, and all questions and answers are promptly deleted for enhanced data protection.

Collaboration with Cerence

Volkswagen collaborated with Cerence, using its third-party software integration to make ChatGPT work seamlessly in its cars. This partnership aims to enhance the AI-driven features and ecosystem in VW vehicles.

Expanding to the US Market

While the initial rollout is planned for Europe, VW has expressed intentions to extend ChatGPT functionality to the US market soon. This move is in line with the trend of integrating AI assistants such as Alexa and Google into vehicles, improving user experience and accessibility to vehicle data for maintenance and service processes.

