Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will go on sale starting tonight: Know more

Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced the sale availability of the newest addition to its flagship X series - vivo X90 and vivo X90 Pro, in India. The newly launched vivo X90 series will be available for purchase starting May 5, 2023, at midnight, on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

The X90 series are said to be professional imaging devices which perform on every level with their advanced camera system and features. The device works well even in challenging scenarios, which will enable the consumers to capture their Imagination like professionals.

The Vivo X90 Pro features a Vegan Leather finish and is available in Legendary Black colour, and it is priced at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The Vivo X90 is priced at INR 59,999 (8GB+256GB) and INR 63,999 (12GB+256GB) and is available in two attractive colours, Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black. Customers can avail up to 10% cashback on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC banks. Customers taking a vivo upgrade can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to INR 8000

The Vivo X90 series with its premium design, extraordinary camera capabilities, and solid performance, intends to deliver the ultimate premium smartphone experience in every aspect.

The Vivo X90 series brings a host of advanced features to enhance the users’ photography and videography experience, which have been developed in collaboration with Vivo’s long-standing partner, ZEISS. The X90 Pro features the ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera and the industry's largest IMX989 sensor along with the industry's best 50MP Portrait Cameras with a large IMX758 Sensor with OIS. On the other hand, the vivo X90 has a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The solid camera setup on the X90 series makes it ideal for capturing high-detail and clear images with more subtle details in extremely low light.

Both phones have the new generation Pro Imaging Chip V2 and work with the powerful MediaTek Deminsity 9200 chipset for excellent low-light video and image capture. The Dual-Flagship chipset along with large batteries and superfast charging capabilities adds further to the user experience. vivo X90 houses a 4810 mAh battery and the vivo X90 Pro comes with a 4870 mAh battery. What’s more, the X90 series brings TÜV Rheinland-certified 120W FlashCharge, which has 24 dimensions of security protection for the first time in the vivo X series. The vivo X90 Pro also comes with 50W Wireless FlashCharge.

Both phones have a 6.78-inch 3D Curved Display, professional hardware and software eye protection, 120Hz Refresh Rate, and the all-new ZEISS Natural colour 2.0. They also come with a Dual Stereo Speaker setup along with an X-Axis Linear Motor for an immersive audiovisual experience.

