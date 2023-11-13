Vivo X100 Pro details leaked ahead of the launch: Everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo X100 Pro

The most awaited Vivo X100 Pro is set to launch today in China (November 13), alongside the other variant of the smartphone- X100 and a Vivo Watch 3. As per the official website of the company, it has unleashed the real images of the premium Vivo X100 Pro, ahead of the launch. The image tips on the design and colour variant of the device and it further shows that it will feature a round and bigger camera module with a camera setup.

Vivo X100 Pro: Major updates

It was confirmed earlier that the new premium X100 Pro smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, which is claimed to be the most powerful flagship chipset from the company. Also, it will come with Zeiss-branded cameras for an upgraded photography experience.

Vivo X100 Pro: Features and expected launch in India

The Vivo X100 Pro is set to launch at 7:00 pm in China which is 4.30 pm as per the Indian standard time.

Although the company has not yet made any official announcements for the arrival of the device in the Indian or global market, we still expect the device to launch either by mid-December or early January 2024.\

As per the leaks, the base model of Vivo X100 Pro is expected to cost around CNY 3,999 which is around Rs 45,600 in Indian currency. The price tag is expected to be slightly higher than the set standard of the Vivo X90 which was launched at a price tag of Rs 59,999 and the Pro version at Rs 84,999.

Specifications

The first official image of Vivo X100 Pro was launched ahead of the launch which revealed that the device will be available in four colour variations: black, orange, blue and white. The blue colour is said to be the white element which was inspired by the star trails, and the orange variant will have a leather back (as per the image).

Talking about the camera module, it is relatively larger with four Zeiss-branded sensors and an LED flash on the top. The Vivo X100 series is said to come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which delivers a high-quality visual experience (2800 x 1260 pixels).

On the performance front, the Vivo X100 series claims to be the first to incorporate Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo (LPDDR5T) in the world, which is a technology that claims to be 13 per cent faster than the LPDDR5X DRAM which is commonly found in the current flagship devices. Talking about the camera, the Vivo X100 will feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 64MP periscope lens. In the front, it will feature a 32MP front shooter. The handset will run on Android 14 based on Funtouch OS with custom skin, providing a user-friendly feature

