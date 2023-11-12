Google brings new tool to tackle terrorist content on small online platform

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google creates a new free tool to support small online platforms to tackle terrorist content

Google has reportedly created a free tool for small online platforms for the user to create an online platform to deal with disturbing terrorist content. Named ‘Altitude’, the free new tool is built by Jigsaw, which is a unit within Google that tracks disinformation, extremism, censorship and a non-profit group called 'Tech Against Terrorism'.

As per The Wired, the tool gives small online platforms access to a central database of content which is deemed to be created by the terrorist organisations.

Tech Against Terrorism platfrom

The database was maintained by the UN and was backed by an online counter-terrorism group named Tech Against Terrorism, which is already being used by major tech companies.

The report further states: “The tool aims to give smaller platforms the ability to easily and efficiently detect terrorist content on their networks and remove it.”

Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism

The project is further working with the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, an industry-led group which was founded in 2017 by Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Yasmin Green, CEO of Jigsaw was quoted saying in the report, “Islamic State and other terrorist groups didn't give up on the Internet just because they no longer had the megaphone of their social media platforms. They went elsewhere.”

Green further added, “They found this opportunity to host content on file-hosting sites or other websites, small and medium platforms.”

Google Altitude Tool

‘Altitude’ will also provide context about the terrorist groups which the content is associated with.

Tech Against Terrorism platfrom has been working with more than 100 platforms, which include video-sharing platforms, messaging apps, forums and social media networks.

ALSO READ: Jio AirFiber expands to 115 cities including Jamnagar, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore and more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News