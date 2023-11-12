Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio AirFiber expands to 115 cities including Jamnagar, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore and more

Jio AirFiber is the latest service from Reliance, which is further based on 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access). The service has been introduced for those who do not have access to fiber broadband in their locations (office or home). Recently, the telecom service provider giant of India- Reliance has officially made the Jio AirFiber available in eight Indian cities, including Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Mumbai and Pune. After a month, Jio AirFiber has expanded its availability to 115 more cities in India.

The news surfaced when Reliance dedicated a page for Jio AirFiber which has a complete list of cities with the new service support.

JioAirFiber in 115 cities- All names

Andhra Pradesh - Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Cuddapah, Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizayanagaram Delhi - Delhi NCR Gujarat - Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bardoli, Bhuj, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Dahod, Deesa, Mehsana, Morvi, Nadiad, Junagadh, Kadi, Kalol, Navsari, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, Palanpur, Rajkot, Surat, and Wadhwan Karnataka - Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Bangalore, Belgaum, Dandeli, Devangere, Doddaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Tumkur, Udupi, Raichur and Shimoga. Maharashtra - Amravati, Aurangabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmadnagar, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nanded, Chandrapur, Jalna, Sangli, Solapur, Nasik, and Ratnagiri. Tamil Nadu - Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Chennai, Ambur, Karur, Kumbakonam, Erode, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Neyveli, Pattukottai, Pollachi, Salem, Madurai, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Sriperumpudur, Srirangam, and Vellore Telangana - Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Armoor(Kotarmoor), Jagtial, Miryalguda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Palvoncha, Peddapalli(Ramagundam), Suryapet, Tandur, Siddipet, Sircilla, and Warangal. West Bengal - Kolkata

By the time of writing, Airtel Air Fiber is available in selected locations in the country. At IMC 2023, Airtel’s representatives have confirmed that Airtel Air Fiber is available in Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida at the moment. However, the telecom operator has planned to make it available in more Indian cities very soon.

Jio AirFiber: Plans and offers

The new Jio AirFiber service enables users to get access to more than 550 digital TV channels along with subscriptions to over 16 OTT apps.

What to do if you do not have Jio AirFiber access?

For those who do not have fiber access in their cities, Jio's AirFiber services bring Wi-Fi-like services to ensure a strong signal.

Furthermore, Reliances has showcased multiple use cases of Jio AirFiber, which helps to power smart home services like surveillance, gaming, smart home IoT, and home networking systems.

Along with Jio AirFiber, users can get access to a 4K smart set-top box and a voice-enabled remote bundled.

How to install a Jio AirFiber?

The company has reportedly installed an outdoor unit of Jio AirFiber on the terrace or rooftop of the house. For installation, you will have to pay around Rs. 1,000, but the money will later be waived off when the user avails of an annual plan.

The new Jio AirFiber plans will start with as low as Rs 599 (without GST), for a month and will further offer up to 30 Mbps speed along with unlimited downloads. The plan further offers access to a bunch of OTT services like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Sony Liv, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, ZEE5, Sun NXT, DocuBay, ALTBalaji, Discovery+, ShemarooMe, EPIC and Universal+.

Further, there are two monthly plans- Rs. 899 and 1,199 which are also available under Jio AirFiber plans.

Also, users can choose either an annual or a 6-month plan as per their choice.

