Vivo launches V25 Pro at a starting price of Rs 35,999: Specifications, availability and offers

Vivo has launched the V25 Pro smartphone which is a successor to the Vivo V23 Pro. The latest handset is available at a starting price of Rs 35,999 and claims to offer all-around expertise. The main highlight is the camera of the smartphone.

Vivo V25 Pro: Price and offer

Vivo V25 Pro is available in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs 35,999

12GB RAM + 1256GB storage variant at Rs 39,999

The smartphone will be available for purchase from August 25 via Flipkart.

The handset will be available in two colour variants: Pure Black and Sailing Blue

Pre-booking offers:

Those who would like to pre-book the Vivo V25 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 3,500 can avail of the offer with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and could buy the device at Rs 32,499. Also, customers can avail of an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on buying the device.

Vivo V25 Pro: Specifications, features

The new V25 smartphone features a colour-changing back panel and a 6.56-inch 3D curved screen with a full HD+ display and an HDR 10+ certification.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, the smartphone comes with RAM which can be expanded feature by up to 8GB, by using the smartphone’s internal storage. The device further comes with a liquid cooling VC system and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Backed by a 4,830 mAh battery, V25 Pro comes with 66W fast charging.

On the camera front, the handset will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens camera. In the front, the handset supports a 32-megapixel camera. It further features Night Portrait, Live Photo, Bokeh Flare Portrait and more.

