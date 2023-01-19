Twitter introduces annual subscription plan for verified badge: How it works

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK If you subscribe to Twitter Blue via Twitter's iOS- or Android-based app, you will need to pay a monthly rental fee.

The highly sought-after verified badge-containing Twitter Blue service now has an annual subscription option. Instead of paying $8 per month for web users and $11 per month for iOS users to subscribe to the service, users can now pay an annual fee of $84. The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia will all be eligible for the discount.



Twitter Blue was first introduced in December 2022, and at the time, it was only available for web and iOS-based users. Now, one month later, the company has not only introduced the service for Android users, but it has also introduced an annual subscription plan. However, it's important to note that this annual plan is only available for web users. Hence, if you subscribe to Twitter Blue via Twitter's iOS- or Android-based app, you will need to pay a monthly rental fee.

To increase revenue, Twitter added an annual subscription option for its Twitter Blue service, which comes with the verified badge. The subscription option, which was previously only available to verified accounts, is now open to anyone willing to pay. The company plans to expand the service to other countries including India, where it will charge Rs 999 per month for iOS users.



There are many interesting features that Twitter Blue offers to subscribers, including the ability to retract tweets after they've been sent but before they're visible to others on Twitter, the ability to upload videos up to 60 minutes long and up to 2GB in size in 1080p resolution, as well as the ability to prioritise tweet replies. Additionally, the service offers support for custom app icons and themes, which is a feature that has been highly appreciated by users.

FAQs

Q: What is the Twitter Blue subscription service?

A: Twitter Blue is a subscription service offered by Twitter that includes access to features such as the verified badge, custom app icons and themes, the ability to retract tweets, and longer video uploads.



Q: How much does a Twitter Blue subscription cost?

A: The monthly subscription cost for Twitter Blue varies depending on the platform used, with web users paying $8 per month, iOS users paying $11 per month, and Android users paying $11 per month. An annual subscription plan is also available for web users at a cost of $84 per year.

