
Twitter extending tweet limit by 10,000 characters: Know-more

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 06, 2023 13:02 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter has been working towards adding new features for enhanced security and better user experience and to keep the upgrade going, the new CEO- Elon Musk has stated that the platform will 'soon' let users have long format tweets'. The new update will enable the user to post anything within 10,000 characters.

@ThePrimeagen, a YouTuber posted a video related to coding and asked Musk, the dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?" to which the Twitter CEO replied: "As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon."

Several users have expressed their thoughts on Twitter CEO's latest post which state about the update on the Twitter word limit.

To Musk's comment, a user posted, "You're a crazy man lmao."

Whereas, another commented, "!! Wow! That's really good news. Actual microblogging!" (reported IANS)

In February, the micro-blogging platform announced that the users with Blue subscriptions in the US will be allowed to post longer tweets- they can post by up to 4,000 characters from their page. And it has been just the Blue subscribers who could post the longer tweets, but those who are not having any badges can read, reply, retweet and quote tweets to them (like users have been doing usually).

Earlier, Twitter users were limited to posting anything within the limit of 280 characters, which remains the same for non-subscribers.

Meanwhile, the CEO has said that the micro-blogging platform is 'spinning up subscriptions' so the users could 'charge' their followers for specific kinds of content, said the IANS report.

