Truecaller rollouts new AI-enable spam protection feature: Here's how to enable it

Truecaller has announced the addition of a new AI-based feature in its app. The newly rolled-out feature will automatically block all spam calls to offer better security from spammers and potential scammers. The feature adds a new ‘Max’ protection tier for spam calls and is currently available only on its Android app. This is a paid feature and is only available to the premium subscribers of the app.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature on your Truecaller app, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use this feature.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Truecaller Max spam protection feature

Step 1: Open the Truecaller app.

Step 2: Tap on the Settings option.

Step 3: Navigate to the Block section.

Step 4: You'll see three tabs: Off, Basic, and Max.

Step 5: Select the "Max" tab to enable the strongest spam protection.

By following these steps, Truecaller will automatically block calls from known spammers, offering you the highest level of protection.

When you choose Max on the app, it will automatically block calls from known spammers. However, this setting may also block calls from legitimate businesses. According to Kunal Dua, Vice President of Search at Truecaller, the company tested multiple algorithms across different markets to identify spam numbers and then used AI systems to deploy the feature. Truecaller has also taken user feedback into account to improve the feature and will continue to do so.

To access this feature, users must subscribe to Truecaller's Premium plan. In India, the subscription starts at a monthly cost of Rs. 75 and an annual price of Rs. 529.

Truecaller has added this new feature less than a month after introducing call recordings and AI-powered transcriptions in India.

