This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs

Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature to protect users from receiving explicit or nude content from unknown senders in the direct messages (DMs) on the platform.

An app developer named Alessandro Paluzzi was the first one to tweet about the feature with screenshots.

"Instagram is working on nudity protection for chats. Technology on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram can't access photos," Paluzzi posted on his Twitter page.

Meta confirmed the upcoming feature on The Verge and stated that this kind of feature is under development which will protect the Instagram users' privacy.

"We're working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people's privacy while giving them control over the messages they receive," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Meta said that the technology will not allow it to view the actual messages, nor share them with third parties.

The move comes at a time when a UK-based non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate found that Instagram's tools failed to act upon 90 per cent of image-based abusive direct messages "sent to high-profile women".

Last year, in a bid to give young users a safer, private experience on its platform, Instagram made it hard for potentially suspicious accounts to find young people by making the accounts of users under 16 private by default.

It also limited advertisers' options to reach young people.

The company has developed a new technology that finds accounts that have shown potentially suspicious behaviour and stop those accounts from interacting with young people's accounts.

