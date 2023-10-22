Telegram stands out as most secure mass-market messenger for IP address privacy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telegram claims top security for protecting IP addresses

Telegram, a leading encrypted messaging platform, has responded to a cybersecurity researcher's claims regarding the security of IP addresses during calls, asserting that it is the most secure mass-market messenger for safeguarding this data.

The statement comes in response to Denis Simonov, a cybersecurity researcher, who demonstrated the ease of accessing IP addresses through Telegram's encrypted messaging app using a simple tool. In its response to IANS, Telegram emphasized that it is the only platform not using peer-to-peer for all calls by default.

Telegram clarified that only individuals on a user's trusted contact list can view their IP address when making calls. Calls with unknown or untrusted individuals are routed through Telegram's servers specifically to mask IP addresses. Moreover, Telegram allows users to disable peer-to-peer calls for all contacts, routing all calls through their servers. According to the company, this process doesn't constitute a "leak" as sharing IP addresses is a technical necessity for facilitating peer-to-peer calls.

In contrast, many other messaging platforms employ peer-to-peer networking by default for all calls and do not offer an option for users to alter this setting.

Denis Simonov detailed his process of determining his interlocutor's IP address in Telegram using a network traffic analysis tool called Wireshark, where he identified STUN protocol traffic. The Session Traversal Utilities for NAT (STUN) is a standardized protocol designed to assist devices behind Network Address Translation (NAT) in determining their external IP addresses and the type of NAT used on their gateways. Simonov also noted that he automated the process of obtaining the IP address of his counterpart in Telegram using tshark, the console version of Wireshark.

Telegram's response underscores the security measures it has in place to protect the IP addresses of its users, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between trusted and untrusted contacts. This statement reflects Telegram's commitment to ensuring the privacy and security of its users, particularly during voice and video calls.

ALSO READ: How to use dual WhatsApp accounts on one device: A step-by-step guide

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News