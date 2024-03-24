Snapchat rolls out AR Pichkari Lens ahead of Holi: Here's how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : FREE PIK Snapchat

Snapchat announced the launch of a new AR lens on the occasion of Holi. The new lens called ‘AR Pichkari’ allows users to splash their friends with virtual colours. The lens is developed by a third-party developer and uses smartphones’ rear camera to simulate the use of a pichkari. The new lens is one of the several lenses offered by the platform to allow users to interact with their surroundings using augmented reality technology.

As per the information shared by the company, the new AR Pichkari lens, developed by Ronin Labs, is available to all the users on the platform. Users can search for the AR Pichkari lens via the search bar in the app.

How to use Snapchat’s AR Pichkari Lens

After you've chosen the AR Pichkari lens, you can switch to the rear camera on Snapchat and point it at your friends. The app will use AR to locate your friend in the viewfinder and then begin spraying them with virtual colours. The stream also changes as you move your phone, similar to using a pichkari.

A bar is displayed on the left side of the screen, indicating the remaining color. About halfway through, the message "Holi Hai!" appears on the screen, as per Snapchat. Snapchat's AR Pichkari lens is now available to use on the messaging platform ahead of Holi 2024. It should be accessible to all users in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Snapchat recently introduced a new feature where users can make and share unique AI-generated images right on the app. The feature has added a new AI button next to the camera button. Users can type any prompt by tapping and AI will create funky and unique images based on the prompt.

The AI-powered tool can be used on the camera to widen a lens for a more comprehensive picture. However, this feature is only available to Snapchat+ subscribers, meaning it's for users who have a paid subscription.

ALSO READ: What to do if your smartphone is exposed to water during Holi and how to protect it