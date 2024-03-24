What to do if your smartphone is exposed to water during Holi and how to protect it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Holi celebration

Holi celebration has already begun and there is a feeling of enthusiasm among the people as they prepare to celebrate the auspicious festival of colours with their friends and family. These celebrations are filled with foam parties, rain dances, thandai desserts, gulaal, and much more.

If you are in the mood to play Holi, you cannot miss out on water balloons and water guns. There are high chance that your smartphone may get drenched in water while playing Holi or while recording videos or clicking photos of your loved ones during the celebrations.

What to do if water gets inside your smartphone

After retrieving your phone from the water, it's important to immediately turn it off. If it's an old model, remove the battery. Avoid shaking the phone, as this can force water into internal components and cause damage. Dry the outer surface of your smartphone using paper towels. Do not use a hair dryer, as it can generate excessive heat and accidentally damage internal parts. Instead, allow the water to dry naturally. You can also take the help of sunlight. To speed up the process, place the phone in a bag of uncooked rice for at least six hours as it has the properties to absorb moisture. Avoid charging the phone while it's wet. In addition to this, remove the SIM card and tray from the phone.

How you can protect your smartphone from water during Holi celebration

Ziplock bags: Use an airtight ziplock bag to safeguard your phone, smartwatch, smart band, or any other gadget you are carrying while playing Holi. Moisturiser: Apply a layer of glycerin or moisturiser to shield your earphones from potential colour stains or damage. Use pattern lock: Instead of using fingerprint recognition, use a pattern or PIN to unlock your phone. This works well on a transparent ziplock bag and allows you to enjoy the Holi celebrations without worrying about potential fingerprint recognition issues.

