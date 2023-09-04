Samsung unveils plans to infuse home appliances with generative AI for an enhanced user experience

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung to add home appliances with generative AI

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) features into its line of home appliances in the upcoming year. This revelation was made by Yoo Mi-young, the head of the software development team in Samsung's digital appliances division, during the IFA tech trade show in Berlin. Samsung's move is driven by the aim to enhance the everyday lives of its users by employing generative AI technologies in various aspects of their home appliances.

The scope of this initiative extends to voice recognition, visual processing, and display functionality. By harnessing generative AI, Samsung's home appliances will gain a deeper understanding of users' habits and preferences, enabling them to respond more intelligently and contextually to user commands and queries. This will result in a more conversational and user-centric interaction with household devices.

Moreover, these AI-powered appliances will possess an enhanced ability to perceive their surroundings. For instance, an oven equipped with generative AI can recognize the type of food being cooked and provide tailored recipes, while a refrigerator can identify stored ingredients and offer dietary suggestions based on the available items.

In tandem with these AI enhancements, Samsung is also developing an energy-efficient chipset. As smart home devices become increasingly sophisticated and data-intensive, this chipset will aim to minimize energy consumption. The target is for these AI-enabled appliances to consume less than 0.1 watts of power over a 24-hour period.

This announcement comes at a time when European consumers are increasingly valuing interconnected devices for their potential to save energy and reduce electricity costs.

Throughout its AI technology development, Samsung is committed to three fundamental principles: fairness, transparency, and accountability. These principles underpin the company's approach to AI, ensuring responsible and ethical use of the technology.

Samsung's journey into the smart home realm began in 2014 when it acquired SmartThings, a Washington-based open platform dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT). Since then, Samsung has continued to innovate in the smart home space, with this latest move representing a significant step towards creating more intuitive and user-friendly home appliances.

