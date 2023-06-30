Samsung unveils new line-up of gaming monitors in India

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung unveils new range of gaming monitors in India

Samsung has introduced its latest line-up of gaming monitors, the 2023 Odyssey G9 OLED, in India. These monitors are equipped with the Neo Quantum Processor Pro, providing a power-packed gaming experience with a DisplayHDR True Black 400. The monitors feature a 1800R curvature, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 0.03 response time.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President of Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business at Samsung India, said that the new G9 series was engineered to meet the demands of even the most experienced gamers. The 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition resolution with a 32:9 ratio. It boasts a slim design housed in a sleek metal frame and incorporates CoreSync and Core Lighting+ on the back, using advanced lighting technology to match on-screen colours.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp discontinues Electron-Based desktop app, encourages users to switch to native App for an enhanced exp

One of the standout features of the Odyssey G9 OLED monitor is the inclusion of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro. This processor utilizes deep learning algorithms to intelligently analyze images, adjusting brightness and amplifying contrast for optimal visual quality. Samsung highlighted that this monitor offers a cinematic experience with its Smart TV capabilities, IoT Hub, and Voice Assistance.

The Odyssey G95SC OLED monitor, available in Black, is priced at Rs 1,99,999. Customers can purchase the G95SC OLED and G93SC monitors from Samsung's official online store, Amazon, and leading retail stores.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio to launch Ganga 5G smartphone: Know the details

In other news, Samsung has announced its plans to launch an online gaming store called 'Game Portal'. This store will specialize in gaming and will be available on Samsung.com in more than 30 countries worldwide, starting with the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil in late June. Samsung aims to provide gamers with a dedicated platform to access a wide range of gaming content.

With the release of the new gaming monitors and the upcoming Game Portal, Samsung is further establishing its presence in the gaming industry and catering to the needs of gaming enthusiasts

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News