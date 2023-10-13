Samsung set to unveil Galaxy A05s on October 18 in India: Expected features and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung to debut Galaxy A05s on October 18

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest addition to the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A05s, scheduled for October 18 in India. The smartphone will be available in three elegant colors: light green, light violet, and black.

According to the company, one of the standout features of the Galaxy A05s is its expansive 6.7-inch FHD+ display, promising an immersive visual experience for users. Equipped with a 50MP triple camera setup, the device is primed for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

The primary 50MP camera is designed to deliver vivid and detailed images, even in challenging low-light conditions. Additionally, the Galaxy A05s boasts 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras, adding versatility to its photography capabilities. For crisp and clear selfies, the device features a 13MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A05s is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, setting a new standard for performance in its segment. With a 6nm process technology, this chipset ensures seamless multitasking across various applications, the company claimed.

The company mentioned that it has incorporated its signature galaxy design into the Galaxy A05s, showcasing a refined build and finish. This smartphone promises not only advanced functionality but also an aesthetic appeal that aligns with Samsung's distinctive style.

With its impressive features and competitive pricing, the Galaxy A05s is set to capture the attention of users seeking a combination of performance, style, and value.

Recently, the company has also launched its Galaxy S23 FE featuring a 50-megapixel camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23 FE boasts a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core SoC that can clock up to 2.8GHz. Depending on the region of availability, the device is said to be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the in-house Exynos 2200 chip.

