Samsung launches Soundbar Lineup with Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos Connection: Know more  

Samsung India has unveiled its 2022 Soundbar lineup which comes with built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos sound, for a seamless Samsung TV-to-soundbar connection, Q-Symphony, dtsX, SpaceFit Sound Advance and the world’s slimmest soundbar.

The new range of Soundbars from Samsung comprises the flagship Q series and lifestyle S series, to create an atmosphere of rich, room-filling three-dimensional audio to provide the next level of in-home entertainment audio experience. The 2022 lineup has been designed to lend a premium touch to your living spaces with a sleek metal mesh design.

The Soundbar has been priced from Rs 24,990 onwards, and the latest range is now available across Samsung’s official online store - Samsung Shop, all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores and online platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

The flagship Q series could accompany the Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs which comes with the world’s first built-in Wireless Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos connection enabling the user to enjoy seamlessly with a Wi-Fi connection.

The lifestyle S series soundbars are claimed to be the world’s slimmest soundbar, S801B- and are 60% slimmer than regular soundbars which are available on the market. It is a style statement and a conversation starter. The series further has another elegant new model dubbed as S61B which blends seamlessly into any space with the compact design.

The S series lineup offers an improved sound calibration and an enhancing overall TV viewing experience. Additional convenient features like Tap View or Airplay allow consumers to listen to their favourite mobile playlist and have Alexa Voice Assist.

Price and Availability

The Q series Soundbars will be available in Q990B, Q930B, Q800B, Q700B and Q600B models at a starting price of Rs 31,990

The S series Soundbars will be available in S801B and S61B models at a starting price of Rs 24,990

