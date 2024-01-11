Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung launches Innovative Galaxy AI Experience Spaces for the next era

Samsung has reportedly showcased new mobile AI-powered capabilities ahead of its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ global event scheduled for January 17. The upcoming event will unleash the flagship Galaxy S24 series.

To celebrate the new era of Galaxy innovations, Samsung has teamed up with Marvel Studios for a takeover of Las Vegas-based Sphere’s giant exterior LED display, featuring the iconic Marvel superhero ‘Doctor Strange’ who hints at new abilities that will soon be in the hands of Galaxy users.

Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung said, “We are ushering in a new era of innovation at 'Galaxy Unpacked’, introducing AI experiences on mobile like never before.”

The company has announced that it is opening a new Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world to showcase how Galaxy AI enables new ways to connect, create and play. The spaces — opening after Galaxy Unpacked — will immerse fans in Samsung’s latest innovations in cities including Bangkok, New York, Paris, Dubai, London, Barcelona, Berlin and Seoul.

“With Galaxy AI, we’re redefining what’s possible on mobile devices,” said further Choi.

As visitors move between interactive and immersive zones, they’ll see how Galaxy AI amplifies everyday activities, from discovering new places to capturing and sharing content to communicating across language barriers.

The company has announced the pre-reserve of its next flagship Galaxy smartphones in India. Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S24 devices by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon India and leading retail outlets nationwide.

Consumers who pre-reserve will get benefits worth Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy devices.

