How to schedule an Instagram post? Step-by-step guide

Instagram is all about posting photos and videos and letting the world know about your activities. However, it was noticed and many users have suggested bringing a scheduling your Instagram posts feature which could be a valuable strategy to save time and maintain a consistent content flow. The feature is currently available for iOS users, and for Android users - a few users have reportedly got the access. Only the business account users will be able to use the schedule feature, and the window for scheduling is as long as 75 days.

We bring to you a guide which could help you to use the new schedule feature on your Instagram business account.

Using the Native Instagram Tool (for posts and Reels, excluding Stories):

Open the Instagram app Tap the '+' icon to initiate a post or Reel Select your preferred photo or video, and edit as per the need. After the editing is done, tap on "Next"

On the "Share" screen, locate and toggle the switch next to "Schedule This Post"

There, choose the date and time for your post to go live. Here the user will get the option to schedule posts up to 75 days in advance

Confirm your scheduling choice by tapping on "Schedule."

Image Source : FILE Schedule Instagram Posts

Leverage by Third-Party Apps (which provides additional features and scheduling flexibility):

Opt for a reputable scheduling app such as Later, Planoly or Hootsuite.

Image Source : FILEThird party app

Connect the Instagram account to the app.

Now upload your photo or video and perform necessary edits within the app.

Schedule the post for your preferred date and time.

Some apps may offer extra features like hashtag suggestions, analytics and post previews.

Additional tips for Instagram post scheduling

Plan content in advance: This will save you from a last-minute rush by deciding on your posts and crafting captions. It saves a lot of time. Maintain visual consistency: A consistent visual style to make your content recognizable to the followers. Active engagement: Respond to comments and messages. Avoid over-scheduling: While regular posting is important, be mindful and do not over-post content on your pas as your followers might get a little suspicious. Analyze post-performance: Keep track of your posts and their performances by analyzing what resonates best with your audience.

By incorporating these tips into your Instagram strategy, you can streamline your content creation process and enhance your overall social media presence.

