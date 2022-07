Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update- Full typing experience on watch display now available: Read more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update: Samsung has officially stated that a new update (One UI Watch 4.5) will be rolled out soon for the Galaxy Watches, bringing a more features to the smartwatch for an enhanced experience.

The company stated that the new One UI Watch 4.5 will be layered on top of the latest version of Wear OS which is powered by Samsung (running Wear OS 3.5). The new One UI Watch 4.5 will release by adding a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new intuitive accessibility features.

"To make it easier to interface with the watch, One UI Watch4.5 adds a full typing experience on screen," the company said in a statement.

"Whether you are making searches or responding to messages and emails, you can take advantage of the new full QWERTY keyboard with Swipe to type in addition to dictating and handwriting, making communicating from your watch easier than ever," it added.

With One UI Watch 4.5, users can set a preferred SIM on their Galaxy smartphone and have it automatically synced on their Galaxy Watch. An easy-to-read interface always shows you which SIM is being used on the Watch.

If the SIM setting is set to "Ask always" on the phone, users can choose which SIM they would like to use from their Galaxy Watch.

The One UI Watch 4.5 update also includes handy accessibility features enabling users to enjoy the full Galaxy Watch experience.

Users who have a difficult time distinguishing colours will be able to adjust the display to their preferred hue and increase contrast to make fonts easier to read.

Other features for visual assistance include reduced transparency and blur effects as well as the removal of animations. In addition, auditory assistance for those with difficulty hearing allows users to balance the sound from the left and right audio output for their connected Bluetooth headset.

