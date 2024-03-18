Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Days Sale 2024 started: Discounts, offers and more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Days Sale 2024

After Apple’s discount offers on Vijay Sales, now Samsung has started a new sale named Galaxy Ultra Days Sale 2024. The sale is live for the premium flagship smartphones- Galaxy 24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra which are being available to the users with big discounts. This Samsung sale will last till 22 March 2024 and several users could benefit from up to Rs 17,000 discount.

Galaxy Ultra Days: What are the offers?

In the new sale by Samsung, users will get a chance to get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 12,000 which will help them to upgrade their smartphone to either Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Ultra. As a part of the offering, users will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on upgrading from Galaxy S series devices itself.

On the other hand, a total benefit of up to Rs 17,000 will be available for the users, who could upgrade any device above the Galaxy S20 series to the available ultra smartphone variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The starting price of this premium smartphone device is Rs 1,29,999 and when a user steps ahead to upgrade this handset to a Galaxy S series device, they will get a bonus of up to Rs 17,000. If in case, any user plans to upgrade their smartphone from the other brand, they will get a bonus of Rs 12,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Launched last year (2023), the starting price of this flagship handset is available at Rs 1,09,999. The user will get a bonus of up to Rs 13,000 on upgrading from a Galaxy S series device itself. On the other hand, when someone plans to upgrade from another brand smartphone, you will get a benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

Added offers

The bonus received on the smartphone will be based on the exchange value of the older handset. For instance, if the exchange value of an older handset is Rs 20,000, then you can receive a total discount of up to Rs 37,000 on the new Ultra phone. Furthermore, other banks will offer other benefits like no-cost EMI it will include a bank cashback of Rs 6,000, a bonus of Rs 6,000, and an additional bonus of Rs 3,000.

