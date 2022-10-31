Monday, October 31, 2022
     
Samsung Galaxy S22 gets Android 13 OS update in the US market

Samsung has started to roll out the stable Android 13 OS update to the unlocked Galaxy S22 devices in the USA market. In the US market, the stable Android update was rolled out a few days later to the carrier-locked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Reported By : IANS
Published on: October 31, 2022 20:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant has finally released the latest and most stable Android 13 OS update to the unlocked Galaxy S22 devices in the USA.

As per the report of SamMobile, the latest Android OS update was limited to Asian and European countries earlier.

In the US, the stable update was also rolled out a few days later to the carrier-locked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA contains the Android 13 update for the carrier-unlocked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The update comes with One UI 5.0, which brings a revamped UI design to smartphones, also the new software brings improved widgets, stacked widgets, better privacy, improved security, and faster performance, according to the report.

However, the devices are still on the October 2022 security patch.

To install the stable One UI 5.0 update, users can do it by navigating to Settings... Software update and tapping Download and install.

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly planning to release One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy S21 FE users.

It will be Samsung's first major update for the S21 FE since the phone launched with Android 12 earlier this year and it has promised to push at least four major updates to its flagship phones. Three more major Android updates await in the future.

