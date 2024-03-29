Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G teased ahead of launch: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G teased

Samsung, a smartphone player has announced the launch of two new handsets- the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones. Both the devices have been already launched in Brazil and are set to foray in the Indian market. The new 5G smartphone line-ups are expected to launch in India with an updated chipset- Galaxy M55 5G is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, and on the other hand, the Galaxy M15 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip.

Expected features and main features

The tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore stated that there would be no change in the specifications of the handsets. As per the rumours, Galaxy M55 5G will be available in several variants- 8GB + 128GB at Rs. 26,999; 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 29,999 and 12GB+256GB at Rs. 32,999.

Also, the Galaxy M15 5G is further rumoured to launch in two variants- 4GB + 128GB at Rs. 13,499 and 6GB + 128GB at Rs. 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Details

The upcoming Galaxy M55 5G will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display and will further highlight a triple-camera setup. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, the device will run on 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

On the photography front, the device will feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2MP Macro shooter. On the front, the device will have a 50MP camera for a great selfie experience.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the handset further comes with OneUI 6.1 which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The device will weigh 180 grams and has a 7.8mm thickness.

Image Source : AMAZONSamsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Details

The Galaxy M15 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, the upcoming smartphone will be backed by a 6000 mAh battery. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

For photography, the device will feature a triple rear camera- a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP Ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2MP Macro shooter. On the front, the device will have a 13MP shooter.

The smartphone runs on OneUI 6.1 based on the Android 14 operating system. The device weighs 217 grams and has a 9.3 mm thickness.

Image Source : AMAZONSamsung Galaxy M15 5G

Both the new devices- Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G are teased on Amazon India, and the basis of the teaser, we expect the device to launch anytime in early April.

ALSO READ: Motorola launches 'Intelligence Meets Art' TVC teasing Edge50 pro launch