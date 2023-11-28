Samsung launched Galaxy A05 smartphone in India with these new features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy A05

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in India called the Galaxy A05. It has a 50MP wide-angle camera and comes in two versions: 6GB+128GB for Rs 12,499 and 4GB+64GB for Rs 9,999. You can get it in Light Green, Silver, or Black colour at Samsung stores.

Key Features

According to the company, the newly launched smartphone boasts a 5000 mAh battery, a 6.7-inch HD+ display, and a MediaTek G85 processor. Akshay S Rao, from Samsung, stated that they've kept the iconic Galaxy design.

Speed and Power

The MediaTek G85 processor provides enhanced power and speed, it gives you more power and speed for smooth multitasking, the company noted. There's also a RAM plus feature that analyses how you use your phone and can provide an extra virtual RAM of up to 6GB.

Camera Capabilities

When it comes to camera capabilities, the new smartphone offers a dual setup with a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. On the front, it comes with an 8MP camera for selfies.

Battery and Charging

In terms of battery performance and charging, Galaxy A05 supports up to 25W Super-Fast Charging. Plus, the company promises four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades, keeping your phone up-to-date and secure.

Samsung's Maison Margiela Edition of Galaxy Z Flip 5

Recently, the company has also launched a new edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in collaboration with the French luxury fashion house, Maison Margiela. These special smartphones will only be available in select regions and will showcase a unique design inspired by Maison Margiela's deconstructive yet sophisticated style.

