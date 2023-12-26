Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sam Altman to work on the top requests made by ChatGPT users

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has shared some of the top requests from ChatGPT users that they hope the company will deliver in the coming year (2024). These requests have ranged from improvements in language models like GPT-5 for aspiring the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Users have expressed an interest in better voice mode, higher rate limits, to enhance control over behaviour, improved reasoning capabilities, personalization, video integration, a "sign in with OpenAI" feature, better browsing experience and open-sourcing.

Addressing user aspirations

Altman acknowledged these requests and has assured that the users of OpenAI are striving to deliver on as many of them as possible. The AGI represents a system with comprehensive cognitive computing capabilities and it has been considered as a powerful technology.

Governance and Trust Challenges

He further reflected on the need for improvements in governance structures, by acknowledging that the OpenAI had initially aimed for AGI to be democratized but had fallen short. He has emphasized the motivation to enhance governance and interactions with the world to build trust with the technology.

GPT-4 Turbo and Future Developments

In November this year, OpenAI unleashed its GPT-4 Turbo language model at the first developer conference of the company. The commitment to reading and addressing user requests has reflected OpenAI's ongoing efforts for advanced language models and artificial intelligence technologies, as per Altman.

Inputs from IANS

