Monday, December 25, 2023
     
Live tv
How to protect your children from inappropriate websites? Guide

If you have a kid around, then here are some ways to protect your child from internet content. Here are some of the methods to protect your kid from any content which is not right for him/her, ensuring a tension-free online environment for your kids.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2023 19:07 IST
children, adult content
Image Source : PIXABAY How to protect your children from inappropriate websites?

We are all around the smart devices like smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches and more are part of our everyday life. These days, children are drawn towards gadgets, which makes it very important for parents to safeguard kids from any inappropriate online content, which has been floating all across the internet. Here are some of the methods to protect your kid from any content which is not right for him/her, ensuring a tension-free online environment for your kids.

Set clear rules for your kid

It is important to have fundamental rules in a house, especially when a child has to use smart devices. By creating a list of approved websites and applications which are suitable for your children, and by fostering a safe online environment. 

Parents and elders have to encourage kids to explore content which is both entertaining and educational for them. Rules need to be implemented for device usage and they must not consider allowing kids to have devices in their bedrooms overnight, as per McAfee (an antivirus platform).

Regular and open communication with the kids

Parents must foster an open environment where children can feel comfortable sharing their online experiences. Parents must have a regular two-way conversation which could help them to navigate the online world. 

They must discuss the potential dangers of sharing hurtful content, spreading rumours, or encountering disturbing material online. An open dialogue with kids will encourage them kids with the transparency and trust.

Parental Control

Parental control tools are a must to have on your device to monitor and manage a child's online activities. This feature helps in controlling restricted access to specific websites or apps, even monitoring and filtering out inappropriate content. The time spent online is important for the kids - and set time limits. The parental control tool will receive reports on your child's online activities, to ensure a safe online experience.

Child-friendly search engines

Parents must use child-friendly search engines like KidRex, Kiddle, Kidzsearch and more, which are available as per the country. Google's Safe Search filter could also be used for a safer browsing experience when kids are using the devices. 

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 2a expected to launch soon| Details

ALSO READ: Why are Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 unavailable in the US retail stores?

