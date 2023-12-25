Nothing Phone 2a expected to launch soon| Details

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing

Nothing, a UK-based company is said to launch the new Phone 2a - which will be the third smartphone from the company. Several leaks have surfaced over the period, which has been hinting at the key specifications and features. Here are the details which have leaked:

Display and design details

The leaks stated that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1,084 x 2,412-pixel resolution.

Processor

The smartprix reported that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, claiming to deliver a smooth performance.

Camera

The upcoming handset is said to house a dual rear shooter, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter (Samsung S5KNG9 1/1.5-inch) and a 50-megapixel secondary shooter (Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch) which is equipped with an ultrawide lens.

On the front, it is said that the device will come with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

New personalization wallpapers

As per the leaks, the upcoming Phone 2a will come with seven wallpapers, each has unique names like ‘Nexul,' ‘Ruxe,' and ‘Ambra.' The handset is said to come in two colour variants (like the previous variants) - classic Black and White.

Global launch

The leaks state that the upcoming Phone 2a will first hit the countries - India, Japan, Europe, and globally, with model names:

PacmanIND

PacmanJPN

PacmanEEA

Pacman

When to expect the device to launch?

The reports have stated that the handset will be unleashed at the Mobile World Congress which will take place in Barcelona on February 27.

