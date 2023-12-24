Sunday, December 24, 2023
     
How to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram? Guide

Here is a quick guide for you to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram to your contacts and share the festive greetings.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2023 20:10 IST
christmas, christmas stickers
Image Source : INDIA TV How to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

As the year draws to a close, and the last festival of the year- the Christmas season has been buzzing across. In the era of technology, holiday wishes to family and friends take place online and it's all about sharing Reels and images on Instagram and sending WhatsApp stickers, which have replaced the traditional culture of sharing greeting cards and phone calls. And, if you are curious about sending vibrant Christmas stickers on these platforms, here is a quick guide for you to download vibrant stickers:

Quick Guide: WhatsApp

How to send Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp?

To share Christmas stickers on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

  • Sticker Packs - Open the Google Play Store and download the preferred Christmas sticker pack. Choose from the variety of stickers available as per the choice.

How to add Stickers to WhatsApp:

  • Once you download the sticker app, open the sticker pack
  • There you will find multiple sticker packs, and you will see an "Add" button with a plus (+) sign
  • Now tap on the button for seamless integration of stickers onto your WhatsApp

How to send the stickers on WhatsApp:

  • Once the stickers are added to your app, navigate the chat window with the desired contact and select the stickers you wish to share.
  • Open the emoji section and move to the right tab which has been dedicated to ‘stickers’ - where you will find all the newly added stickers.

Quick Guide: Instagram

How to send Christmas Stickers on Instagram?

Here are several ways to share Christmas stickers on Instagram:

  1. Access to the Direct Messages: Open the Direct Messages feature on your application and navigate to the chat window.
  2. Locate Sticker icon: Look for the sticker icon which is positioned next to the text-typing bar placed on the bottom of the chat window.
  3. Open Sticker search bar: Tap on the sticker icon to open the sticker search bar. Then type "Christmas" to discover a selection of festive-themed stickers.
  4. Select and send stickers: You may browse the Christmas stickers and tap the sticker of your choice. Once selected, the sticker will be sent to the recipient, which will add a festive touch to your Instagram messages.

