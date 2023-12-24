Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unleashes Imaging Power with 50MP Telephoto Marvel

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features advanced Telephoto camera

Rumours have stated that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be featuring enhanced telephoto camera lenses this time. As per the Chinese tipster, the company has developed a new successor to the Galaxy S series.

Expected 5x Optical Zoom which is similar to iPhone 15 Pro Max

The tipster stated that the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to include a telephoto camera which will be offering up to 5x optical zoom. The handset comes with similar to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max feature when it comes to camera capabilities, which was launched earlier this year. The iPhone further features a tetraprism telephoto lens, with 5x optical zoom support for better photography.

Leaked image details

Per the Ice Universe’s Chinese tipster, who provided the insightful sharing of the screenshot of the EXIF information of an image allegedly captured with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Also, the leaked image showcased the telephoto camera features which has revealed a substantial upgradation.

About the camera: Details

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's new telephoto camera will have a 50-megapixel resolution for an even better and clearer photographic experience and it will have a 6120 x 8160-pixel resolution. This indeed is a major upgrade on the camera of the best camera device from Samsung. Earlier, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

Expected launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra

Tipster Evan Blass shared a teaser image for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event which is expected to place on January 18 (2024) at 1:00 AM KST (11:30 PM IST). However, Samsung is yet to confirm the official date of the launch of its most anticipated handsets.

