Unspecified global partner ends $1.5 billion AI agreement with Infosys | Know the reason

Infosys faces termination of USD 1.5 billion AI deal

In September, Infosys entered a 15-year, USD 1.5 billion deal with an undisclosed global client focusing on artificial intelligence solutions. The unexpected termination was announced on Saturday when the global client chose to discontinue the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). By the time of writing, there had been no certain reason mentioned for the early disclosure.

Master Agreement Scrapped

The initial agreement which came into existence in September was dependent on the parties which were entering a Master Agreement. Later, both companies decided not to pursue the Master Agreement.

Official company statement

In an exchange filing, Infosys mentioned, "This is in continuation to the disclosure made by Infosys vide letter dated September 14, 2023, titled 'Company update' with respect to a Memorandum of Understanding with a global company which was subject to parties entering into a Master Agreement."

Impact on Digital Experiences

The termination of the deal has aimed to deliver an enhanced digital experience from Infosys to the global client, by utilising its platforms and AI solutions.

Recent Business Ventures

Despite this setback, Infosys has recently inked a USD 1.64 billion deal with Liberty Global, a London-based company, that existed for five years.

Financial Outlook

As Infosys prepares to unveil its December earnings on January 11, the company has highlighted winning the deals which were worth $7.7 billion in the September quarter.

IANS

