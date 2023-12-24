Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition

Xiaomi has introduced a blend of technology and charm with the new announcement of the Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition. The release will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Strawberry Bear intellectual property (IP).

About the design

The new smartphone from Xiaomi has been designed with mirrors along with the iconic Strawberry Bear, featuring a harmonious colour scheme. The device comes with a plush super-sized Strawberry Bear on the bottom and the back shell comes with various logos, which has a playful backdrop. Along with that, it has opulent gold accents on the middle of the frame and lens circle which enhances the Limited Edition's aesthetic appeal of the smartphone.

Image Source : XIAOMI COMMUNITYXiaomi Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition

Exclusive Release - Details

The handset has been released in China, and the new Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition handset comes packaged in a specially curated gift box. In the box, there is a customized phone case, accompanied by a magnetic stand with an exclusive strawberry scent as well. Also, the box will have a phone lanyard with a soft pom-pom, a commemorative card, a transparent phone case, customized stickers and a card pin.

Features of the new Civi 3

The plush Strawberry Bear head holder has been crafted from classic plush material, which will get magnetically attached to the phone case along with the Pom Pom lanyard.

Technical specifications of Civi 3

The new Civi 3 handset was originally launched on May 25 in China, and it features a 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixel) OLED dual-curved display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, boasts LPDDR5 RAM and comes with UFS 3.1 flash memory. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery and it is accompanied by a 67W fast charger.

