Ruchir Dave to head Audio division at Apple: All you need to know about him and his Gujarat connection

Apple has recently revealed that it has been working on making a massive change in the hardware team, which is responsible for overseeing audio features across a range of products like Macs and AirPods. The tech player revealed that Gary Geaves, who was Apple's Vice President at Apple's Acoustics is set to step down from his role after serving for 13 years. As per the Bloomberg report, Ruchir Dave who has been working with Apple Inc., for 14 years will be taking over his position and will be designated as the new VP of Acoustics at the company.

Who is Ruchir Dave?

As per the LinkedIn account of Ruchir Dave (which is inaccessible at the time of writing), he has been associated with Apple for 14 years. He joined the company in 2009, as a lead of the Acoustics Engineer team.

He was promoted to the Managerial level in May 2012 and in March 2021, Dave was upgraded to a Senior Director position. Before Apple, Dave was associated with Cisco for almost 10 years.

Another thing, which was worth noting was his connection with India, as Dave's LinkedIn profile stated that he was once a student in Gujarat. As per the bio mentioned on the professional platform, he was a student of Sharadmandir, situated in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) from 1982 to 1994.

After that, he studied at Lalbhai Dalpatbhai College of Engineering, Ahmedabad and graduated from the college in 1998. Post that, he went to study at Penn State University (United States).

About the new role of Ruchir Dave

As per the Bloomberg report, Dave’s news of taking the position was reported by people who were familiar with the matter and did not want to be identified because the development has not been rolled out by the tech giant yet (by the time of writing).

About Apple's hardware team, it has around 300 employees who play a vital role in the company's AirPods, HomePod and speakers business. The team further supervises the advancements in sound and microphone technologies, playing a crucial role in the creation of software.