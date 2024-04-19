Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours expands to 25 countries: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : ROYAL ENFIELD Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours

After starting Royal Enfield Rentals service in India last year, the company has now expanded the service to many more international markets. The service is also now renamed as Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours. Royal Enfield has its accredited partners in all the countries where the service is available and it plans to make its entire lineup available for riders across the world.

Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours is a service that offers motorcycle rentals, guided tours, and assistance in planning self-guided trips. They cater to a diverse range of riders based on their preferred terrain and level of expertise. Prospective explorers can choose their own route while enjoying the support of the local service provider.

How to rent motorcycle/book a tour

If you want to rent a Royal Enfield motorcycle or book a motorcycle tour, you can visit royalenfield.com/rentals or royalenfield.com/tours. You can browse through the options based on your planned destination and time frame, and then indicate your interest. A tour operator will contact you to confirm and finalise the details of the tour and the itinerary.

The rental programme is available in 32 destinations, including India, South Africa, Indonesia, Colombia, Turkey, France, Scotland, Spain, Namibia, and others. Royal Enfield collaborates with multiple tour partners to offer riders a diverse array of experiences across a total of 62 trips, covering 52 destinations in 25 countries.

