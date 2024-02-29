Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day

Telecom companies are continuously innovating their prepaid recharge plans to cater to users's needs, by offering a combination of free calling, SMS, data, and OTT subscriptions. Recognizing the diverse requirements of its users, Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company has launched a long-validity prepaid plan which has been tailored for those who are seeking extended benefits.

Rs 749 Prepaid Plan:

Jio is offering users a 90-day validity period which further includes the following benefits:

Subscribers will receive 2GB of high-speed data daily, amounting to a total of 180GB over the plan's duration.

Unlimited calling to any number across the country, with no additional charges for national roaming.

Users enjoy the benefit of 100 free SMS per day, ensuring seamless communication.

OTT App Subscriptions like Jio TV and Jio Cinema provide a diverse range of entertainment options.

Eligibility and Exclusions

The Rs 749 prepaid plan has been designed for smartphone users, where the telecom offers comprehensive benefits tailored to their needs. It is worth noting that Jio will be ineligible to avail themselves of the benefits included in this plan.

Additional benefits for 5G users

Users who are using 5G smartphones with Jio's True 5G network will receive the added advantage of unlimited free 5G internet access.

Cost analysis and daily usage

Priced at Rs 749, users will spend approximately Rs 8 per day to avail themselves of the plan's benefits.

The 90-day recharge plan from Jio reflects its commitment to providing flexible and value-packed offerings to its user base. As the telecom companies are continuing to innovate, users can expect more tailored and competitive offerings in the future.

