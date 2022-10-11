Redmi Writing Pad with Stylus launched at Rs 599: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MI.COM Redmi Writing Pad

Redmi has launched a new Writing Pad in India for kids which supports Stylus and is priced at Rs 599. The new writing pad can enable the kid to write, clear, redo, and repeat easily, without any hassle. The device is available for purchase from the official website of the company.

The writing pad is 90Grams in weight and has an 8.5-inch screen size which claims to give more room for a kid to make sketches and draw. The device is made up of Polymer Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and it is available in Black colour only and is easy on the eyes. During the usage, when a kid wants to clean the scribbled content, they can just tap on the button on the home screen. The Writing Pad further comes with a Lock Switch enabled for the user to give easy access to the drawing experience to the kids.

The Writing Pad is an idea for a kid above the age of 6 years and the stylus comes with various formats and styles- and a child can use up to 3 kinds of a stylus for writing, drawing and sketching. It indeed is portable, and compact, and could also be used by adults for taking notes, creating doodles, making a to-do list and more.

The new Writing Pad from Redmi comes with Button Cell CR2016 which is replaceable and in the pack, the user will get a Writing Pad, a user Manua and a Stylus pen.

