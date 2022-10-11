Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Redmi Writing Pad with Stylus launched at Rs 599: All you need to know

Redmi Writing Pad with Stylus launched at Rs 599: All you need to know

Redmi has launched a new Writing Pad with a Stylus pen in the Indian market which has been priced at Rs 599 and is available to purchase from the official website of the company. The new writing pad is an ideal device for kids as well as adults for making notes, sketching, doodling and much more.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 11, 2022 11:45 IST
Xaomi
Image Source : MI.COM Redmi Writing Pad

Redmi has launched a new Writing Pad in India for kids which supports Stylus and is priced at Rs 599. The new writing pad can enable the kid to write, clear, redo, and repeat easily, without any hassle. The device is available for purchase from the official website of the company. ALSO READ: Samsung partners ODMs for 3rd-party smart TVs with its Tizen OS

 

The writing pad is 90Grams in weight and has an 8.5-inch screen size which claims to give more room for a kid to make sketches and draw. The device is made up of Polymer Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and it is available in Black colour only and is easy on the eyes. During the usage, when a kid wants to clean the scribbled content, they can just tap on the button on the home screen. The Writing Pad further comes with a Lock Switch enabled for the user to give easy access to the drawing experience to the kids. ALSO READ: Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch: 10 Pointer Review

 

The Writing Pad is an idea for a kid above the age of 6 years and the stylus comes with various formats and styles- and a child can use up to 3 kinds of a stylus for writing, drawing and sketching. It indeed is portable, and compact, and could also be used by adults for taking notes, creating doodles, making a to-do list and more.

Related Stories
Best smartphones to get under 10,000 from Amazon Sale

Best smartphones to get under 10,000 from Amazon Sale

Redmi Note 11S to launch in India on February 9, all you need to know

Redmi Note 11S to launch in India on February 9, all you need to know

5 Best Fast Charging Powerbanks Under Rs. 2000

5 Best Fast Charging Powerbanks Under Rs. 2000

Redmi 10 review: Good budget smartphone with AI 50 MP rear camera, big screen

Redmi 10 review: Good budget smartphone with AI 50 MP rear camera, big screen

Xiaomi Pad 6 set to launch in August with MediaTek chip, ditches Qualcomm

Xiaomi Pad 6 set to launch in August with MediaTek chip, ditches Qualcomm

Best 5 under 43-inch Smart TVs under Rs 25,000

Best 5 under 43-inch Smart TVs under Rs 25,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top 5 TVs under 30,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top 5 TVs under 30,000

Redmi Note 11 SE with 64MP triple cameras launched at Rs 13,499: Features, availability and more

Redmi Note 11 SE with 64MP triple cameras launched at Rs 13,499: Features, availability and more

Redmi 11 Prime 5G set to launch on September 6: Contest, price and more

Redmi 11 Prime 5G set to launch on September 6: Contest, price and more

Redmi 6A battery exploded and killed a sleeping woman- This is how Xiaomi responded

Redmi 6A battery exploded and killed a sleeping woman- This is how Xiaomi responded

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

5 best smartphones for photography under Rs 10,000

5 best smartphones for photography under Rs 10,000

Redmi Pad launched at an introductory price of Rs 12,999: Specifications, availability and more

Redmi Pad launched at an introductory price of Rs 12,999: Specifications, availability and more

The new Writing Pad from Redmi comes with Button Cell CR2016 which is replaceable and in the pack, the user will get a Writing Pad, a user Manua and a Stylus pen. 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News