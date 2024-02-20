Redmi Buds 5 go on sale in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI BUDS 5 Redmi Buds 5

Redmi has launched its latest wireless earbuds, the Redmi Buds 5, in India. The buds come with a host of features including 46dB Active Noise Cancellation, three distinct transparency modes, 38-hour battery life with fast charging, and more. Here's all you need to know about the Redmi Buds 5.

Redmi Buds 5 India price and availability

The Redmi Buds 5 come in three colour variants: Fusion Purple, Fusion Black, and Fusion White. They are available for Rs 2999 via Redmi’s official website and Amazon. Interested buyers can get them for Rs 2899 on Amazon. In addition to this, Xiaomi is offering a special deal for buyers who buy the Redmi Buds 5 along with the Redmi Note 13 Smartphone Series or Xiaomi and Redmi Pad. They can get the earbuds for Rs 2499.

Redmi Buds 5 specifications

The Redmi Buds 5 comes with 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation and dual-mic AI voice enhancement. They are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and are compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair. Users can customise various settings such as noise cancellation modes, touch controls, and audio effects of the earbuds with Xiaomi Earbuds App. The app also has a dual-channel AI algorithm, which optimises the call quality in different scenarios, such as windy or noisy environments.

The earbuds also have three transparency modes, which allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation according to their preference and situation. They provide 2 hours of playtime with 5 minutes of charging, and up to 38 hours of total playtime with the case. They also have an in-ear detection function, which automatically pauses and resumes the music or calls when the earbuds are removed or reinserted. The earbuds also support eight customizable gestures, which enable users to control various functions such as play, pause, skip tracks, and activate voice assistants.

The Redmi Buds 5 also have a dual-device pairing feature, which allows users to switch between two devices, such as a smartphone and a laptop. They also have a "find your earphones" feature, which helps users locate their earbuds by emitting a sound or showing their last known location on a map.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi A3 brings 'Halo' design to sub-10k smartphone segment in India: Check pricing and key specs