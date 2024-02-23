Redmi A3 sale begins in India: Price, offers, and full specifications REVEALED!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi A3 now available for purchase in India

Redmi recently launched its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi A3, in India. It boasts a fresh design with a circular camera setup and a smooth 90Hz display. Alongside a MediaTek processor, the phone features dual cameras and a large battery. The device is now available for purchase in the country, and Redmi has announced some attractive launch offers.

Price and offers

The Redmi A3 starts at Rs 7,299 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 8,299. The higher-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 9,299. Customers can avail of exchange bonuses, lowering the price to Rs 6,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options: Lake Blue, Midnight Black, and Olive Green.

Specifications and features

The Redmi A3 features a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a water-drop notch housing a 5MP front camera. On the back, there's a dual-camera setup with an 8MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Additional features

The phone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It runs on Android 13 with MIUI on top. Despite its HD+ screen and budget-friendly chip, the device offers long battery life. Charging may not be the fastest, but considering the price, it's reasonable.

The Redmi A3 competes with other budget smartphones like the Infinix Smart 8 HD and Tecno Spark Go 2024. Its combination of design, features, and affordability make it an appealing option for budget-conscious consumers.

