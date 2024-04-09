Realme to launch P1series 5G in India on April 15: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme P1 5G series

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone series in India. The upcoming Realme P1 5G series will launch in the country in April. The series will include Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. The company has also revealed the prices and key specifications of the series via a Flipkart microsite and product page on its official website. The series will feature TUV-certified displays, a Rainwater Touch feature, and wired SuperVOOC fast charging. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme P1 5G series India launch and availability

The Realme P1 5G smartphone will come in two colours: Peacock Green and Phoenix Red while Realme P1 Pro 5G will be offered in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades. Their rear panel will feature a glossy finish and a distinct pattern.

The series will launch in India on April 15 and will be available for sale via Flipkart. The Realme P1 5G smartphone will be priced under Rs 15000 while the Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available under Rs 20000.

Realme P1 5G series specifications

Realme P1 5G

The Realme P1 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a seven-layer VC cooling system. It will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with 2,000nits of peak brightness level, slim bezels, a centered hole-punch slot, and TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification. The device will also get an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

On the camera front, it will feature three rear camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit.

Realme P1 Pro 5G

The Realme P1 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 3D VC cooling system. It will also feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness level, ProXDR support, and TUV certification.

The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery and a tactile engine.

Both models of the Realme P1 5G series will come with a circular camera module on the back that is slightly raised. This design is similar to the one that the Realme 12 series has, which is inspired by luxury watches. In addition to this, both phones will support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

ALSO READ: Vivo T3x 5G to launch in India soon: Here's what we know so far