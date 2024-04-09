Vivo T3x 5G to launch in India soon: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3x 5G

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has confirmed the launch of the Vivo T3x 5G smartphone, which will succeed the Vivo T2x 5G in the country. It has also revealed the key features of the device including its design. The features will include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Vivo T3x 5G India launch

As per an X (formerly Twitter) post by the company, the Vivo T3x smartphone will launch in the country soon. Vivo is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the smartphone. However, leaks suggest that the company could launch the smartphone between April 19 and April 22. In the video teaser, posted by Vivo, the smartphone is seen in a sparkling red colourway with a glossy finish. Further, the company has created a microsite for the smartphone on Flipkart, which has confirmed its availability on the platform and also revealed some of its key features. The microsite has also revealed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 15000 in India.

Vivo T3x 5G specifications

As per the information available on the microsite, the smartphone will be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with an AnTuTu score of 560,000. As per some leaks, this chipset could be a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The smartphone will feature a large circular camera module bordered by a golden ring on its rear panel. The panel will also be equipped with dual camera sensors and an LED flash unit. The device will get its power button and the volume rockers on its right edge.

Although the company will reveal the battery details of the smartphone on April 15 leaks suggest that the smartphone could pack a 6,000mAh battery. It is also likely to get Dual Stereo speakers with audio booster support.

